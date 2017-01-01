Philippines says ‘fear of Duterte’ lessens New Year injuries

MANILA (AFP) – Fears that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would harshly punish revellers who celebrate the New Year with firecrackers caused a “remarkable” decline in injuries, the health minister said Sunday.
The Philippines indulges New Year’s Eve merrymaking that leaves hundreds maimed as people set off firecrackers and fire guns in the air in a loud and raucous overnight celebration.
But Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said injuries during this year’s revelry were the lowest in 10 years after Duterte said he was considering repeating a ban on firecrackers which he implemented when mayor of his southern home town of Davao.
