Philippines eyes truce with communist rebels amid siege

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government said on Sunday that it would suspend offensives against communist guerrillas to reciprocate a similar plan by the insurgents and allow troops to focus on quelling a bloody siege by Islamic State (IS) group-aligned militants that has dragged on for nearly a month in a southern city. Philippine negotiator Silvestre Bello III said the government move aims to foster talks for a cease-fire accord and a peace pact with New People’s Army rebels. Troops have been battling communist and militants simultaneously in the country’s south. More details in Monday’s Borneo Bulletin.
Sultan’s congratulatory message to UK
