Philippine flag raised on Independence Day in war-torn city

MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — Filipino forces and officials have marked the country’s Independence Day by raising the Philippine flag in a southern city where troops are trying to end a three-week siege by Islamic State (IS) group-aligned militants that has left 270 combatants and civilians dead. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
