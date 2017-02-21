PGGMB organises jungle trekking at Kg Menunggol

A TOTAL of 33 members of the Brunei Malay Teachers Association (PGGMB) and their families made an expedition to the Bukit Batu Bujang Pahang jungle trekking site in Kampong Menunggol over the weekend.

It was part of the social and recreational activity organised to forge closer ties among members and learn more about local historic attractions. Among the sites that attracted the jungle trekkers included the cave known as Gua Batu Putih, Batu Berpangkat and Telaga Puteri.

The association was led by its President Cikgu Haji Antin bin Ahad.