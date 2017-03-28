PGGMB members in Hanoi for 33rd ACT+1 Leaders’ Meeting

| Rokiah Mahmud |

FOUR senior members of the Brunei Malay Teachers’Association (PGGMB) departed for Hanoi, Vietnam to attend the 33rd Asean Council of Teachers Convention (ACT+1) Leaders’ Meeting yesterday.

The meeting, scheduled to be held on March 29, will include 10 Asean member countries namely Brunei Darussalam, Singapore, Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Kingdom of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and ACT’s associate member, Korea.

The Bruneian delegation is being led by Haji Antin bin Ahad, President of PGGMB.

The leaders’ meeting is held in preparation for the coming 33rd ACT+1 Convention scheduled to be held in September this year in Danang City, Vietnam.

The meeting will focus determining the venue, theme, and registration of the convention.

The convention will be co-hosted and organised by the National Education union of Vietnam.

The ACT Convention is an annual educational activity alternately hosted by teachers’ associations within the 10 Asean member countries, including Korea. It will group over 2,000 participants. The convention will feature presentations of keynote papers and reports from participated member countries.