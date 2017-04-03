PGGMB Kg Sungai Akar learns much from Kota Kinabalu trip

THE Brunei Malay Teachers Association (PGGMB) Kampong Sungai Akar during the recent term holidays took part in an educational field trip to schools in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The three-day educational tour was organised by the school as part of its co-curricular programme for teachers. The trip’s purpose was mainly for observations and to increase the teachers’ experience outside their daily routine activities as well as for professional development.

The teachers first visited Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Gaya at Jalan Kebajikan, one of the highest performing schools in Malaysia.

The visiting delegates were introduced to the school’s various programmes and activities. They also had interactions with the teachers and students during the classroom tour, followed by a briefing from the school management.

The group then proceeded to visit a top private school, SRS Datuk Simon Fung at Kingfisher Park in Kuala Inanam, where they were warmly greeted by Headmistress Winnie Voo and her staff.

Through talks and observations, the visitors were able to learn more about the school’s educational system and management strategies, while exposed to various interactive class activities.

They learnt and acquired additional knowledge and information through their close interaction with the teachers and students of the school. They were able to enrich their social and cultural bonds.

Haji Zulkipli bin Haji Ladis, the Principal of PGGMB Kampong Sungai Akar, believes that his staff learnt a lot from the field trip.

“The whole trip was fun, educational and interesting,” he said. “The teachers had gained a lot of information. Of course, there were exhausting moments, but all that only made the trip a memorable experience.”