Petrol station owners urged to strive for awards this year

| Azaraimy HH |

PETROL station owners and operators in the country will be eyeing for awards this year in various categories including the highest petrol sales and lubricants, Best Operational Excellence Awards, and the Best Site Safety Award.

Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha bin Pengiran Metasan, President of the Petrol Station Owners and Entrepreneurs Association (3PSM), during the 3PSM Raya Gathering at Seaworld Neptune Restaurant in Jerudong recently, urged petrol stations owners to strive for the awards recently informed by Brunei Shell Marketing (BSM).

He added that the 3PSM needs a right reformation approach that focuses on the importance of owners not handing out all tasks and duties to their workers without supervision; ensuring an adequate cash flow for purchase of petroleum and sales; and implementing petrol station guidelines.

“If petrol stations can carry out those matters in order, Insya Allah those petrol stations that have not acquired good returns will be able to appropriate their dividends, and others will be successful in reaching higher profits,” he said. “I hope representatives of petrol stations will be able to present the 3PSM approach to their respective stations to their attention.”

On the important role of the 3PSM, he said it aims to overcome any shared concerns of petrol stations in the country, such as issues pertaining to the frequent testing and examination on petrol pumps by officers from the authority. He said the matter was brought up and a discussion was held last June 17.

He also expressed hope for members to give their full support to the work and leadership of the 3PSM in safeguarding shared interests.