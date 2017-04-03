Personal Contact programme in Kg Mumong

THE Information Department held a Personal Contact programme recently at the residence of Haji Mohd Yusof bin Haji Dulamin, the Village Head of Kampong Mumong, Kuala Belait.

This was one of the department’s ongoing activities through its Community Relations Unit, Society and National Division to continue to foster closer collaborations in community affairs.

The department’s delegation was welcomed by the village head. Leading the delegates was the Acting Director of Information, Hajah Noorashidah binti Haji Aliomar, who was accompanied by officials and staff from various divisions and units, said a press release.

The programme came under the department’s working strategy to improve bilateral relations between the government and the people, acting as a platform to deliver government policies and intentions to preserve unity in the society.

It is also run as a means to gather opinions and feedback from the public, which can be used and acted upon constructively by authorities in the government.

The department has also introduced a digital version of Pelita Brunei called e-Pelita Brunei and Pelita Brunei online through the programme, featuring information pertaining to the use of flags, banners and materials that are of national importance, as well as reading materials on Brunei Vision 2035 and the Syariah Penal Code Order 2013.

To help the villagers better understand and appreciate important information such as those relating to Brunei Vision 2035, the Syariah Penal Code Order 2013 and entrepreneurship in more detail, another programme called ‘Informed Community Programme’ has also been introduced by the MPK.

This acts as a cornerstone for the Information Department to disseminate official information relating to the policies and purposes of the government.

This is to ensure that every member of the community is able to understand, support and appreciate what the government is trying to convey more effectively.

It is also meant for the government to engage in more face-to-face interactions with members of the public, particularly in this Internet age.

This helps nurture good relations between government staff and the public, leading to societal prosperity and harmony, as well as a sense of belonging and responsibility towards the country.