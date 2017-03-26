‘Personal Contact’ held at Kampong Labu Estate

IN AN effort to continue reaching out to residents of villages, the ‘Personal Contact’ programme was held at the residence of Haji Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir, Village Head of Kampong Labu Estate.

The programme is one of the ongoing activities conducted by the Information Department at the Prime Minister’s Office, through the Information Department of the Temburong District and its Public Relations Unit.

The delegation – led by Mawardi bin Haji Mohammad, Acting Director of Information – was welcomed by Haji Sulaiman, the Village Head of Kampong Labu Estate.

Among the discussion topics that were shared between the village consultative council (MPK) members and village residents were the issues relating to facilities available, cleanliness, welfare and social security of the village.

To help the villagers better understand and appreciate important information such as those relating to Brunei Vision 2035, Syariah Penal Code Order 2013, and entrepreneurship in more detail, another programme called ‘Informed Community Programme’ has also been introduced by the MPK.

The public can stay up to date with happenings at the Information Department at the Prime Minister’s Office via Facebook account: Jabatan Penerangan Jabatan Perdana Menteri; Twitter account: @infodept_bn or Instagram: @infodept.bn.