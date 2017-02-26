Perbadanan TAIB presents over $3M worth of Zakat to MUIB

THE Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (Perbadanan TAIB) yesterday presented $3.95 million of Zakat (tithes) to the Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB).

The Zakat presentation ceremony was held at the Dhiyafah Room of the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) extension building in Jalan Menteri Besar.

The cheque was handed over by the Chairman of Perbadanan TAIB’s Board of Directors, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The cheque was received by the Minister of Religious Affairs, Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato PadukaHaji Awang Othman in his capacity as the President of MUIB.

The Zakat presented yesterday was a collection from account holders who have authorised Perbadanan TAIB for the Zakat deductions of their savings accounts spanning from January to December 2016.

Present during the handover ceremony were Hajah Norrafidah binti Haji Sulaiman, Acting Managing Director of Perbadanan TAIB, Haji Harun bin Haji Junid, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and board member of Perbadanan TAIB along with other members of the Board of Directors, senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Perbadanan TAIB.

Perbadanan TAIB was established on September 29, 1991 as the first Islamic financial institution to provide financial products and services in accordance to Syariah principles.

Deductions for Zakat are one of the services provided by Perbadanan TAIB to its customers.