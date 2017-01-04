Perbadanan TAIB launches 2-week business boot camp

PERBADANAN Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB) officially launched the 2017 TAIB Entrepreneurship Programme on Wednesday.
The launching of the entrepreneurship programme took place at the Design and Technology Building in Anggerek Desa, and saw the attendance of TAIB’s Acting Managing Director, Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, as the guest of honour to launch the two-week boot camp.
The boot camp, which began yesterday, will take place at the iCentre until January 18, and covers business proposal and pitching workshops with the aim to enhance the participants’ business management knowledge and ensure that they will be equipped to pitch their business ideas to further aid the business expansions.
