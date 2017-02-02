Pentagon chief Mattis arrives in S Korea amid Trump uncertainty

SEOUL (AFP) – US Defence Secretary James Mattis arrived in South Korea Thursday on the first leg of a trip that also includes Japan, two key allies rattled by Donald Trump’s isolationist ascent to power
It is the first overseas tour by a senior official in the Trump administration as concerns rise about the direction of American policy in the region under the protectionist and fiery US leader.
On the campaign trail, Trump threatened to withdraw US forces from the two countries if they do not step up their financial support. Some 28,500 US troops are based in South Korea and 47,000 in Japan.
