Penjuru hosts hi-tea for National Day participants

| Fizah HAB |

TO COMMEMORATE their recent participation in the 33rd National Day celebration that took place at SOAS Park, the Brunei Darussalam Nurses Association (Penjuru) yesterday held an appreciation hi-tea event at the Parkview Hotel’s Seasons Restaurant in Jerudong.

Attending the function as guest of honour was the President of Penjuru, Datin Paduka Hajah Suraya Noraidah binti Abdullah, who also presented certificates and mementoes to the participants.

The event began with a Doa Selamat recitation, followed by the Penjuru president’s speech, who among others advised the nurses to continue enhancing the quality of their services.