Pengkalan Batu Health Centre obtains JCI Accreditation

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

THE Pengkalan Batu Health Centre, one of the seven health centres in the Brunei-Muara District, was recently granted the status of Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation.

This was announced yesterday at a press conference chaired by Dr Hazri bin Haji Kifle, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Policy) at the Ministry of Health.

The accreditation is a historic milestone for the Ministry of Health as Pengkalan Batu Health Centre is the first government healthcare facility to be awarded such accreditation by the JCI, a global recognised healthcare organisation that aims to improve the safety and quality of care in the international community and to help healthcare organisations across all settings improve performance and outcomes.

Dr Hajah Norafizan binti Haji Hazipin, Senior Medical Officer In-Charge, in an interview said one of the activities carried out by the centre in improving the quality of health among its patients was a structured education programme for diabetes patients where they sit for lectures that teach them how to avoid diabetes, complications of diabetes, how to take diabetes medication, as well as aerobics and exercise activities.

YB Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, Village Head of Kampong Limau Manis, said the accreditation comes as a major achievement for the Pengkalan Batu Health Centre and health services in Brunei Darussalam.

“We the grassroots leaders together with the Pengkalan Batu Health Centre have sat together to discuss ideas on spreading the information to residents of Pengkalan Batu on the services available at the Pengkalan Batu Health Centre, and through these discussions, various healthy activities have been successfully organised with cooperation from both sides, as well as from the Royal Brunei Police Force, Fire and Rescue Department and schools within the area,” he said.

In line with one of the strategic priorities of the Ministry of Health to provide quality service delivery, patient safety is always at the core all the services provided by the government health centres and hospitals. Hence, the JCI Accreditation will further strengthen and improve the safety and quality of patient care. JCI is a globally-recognised leader in international health care accreditation where their sets of standards are approved and endorsed by International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua).

The JCI Accreditation is the ‘gold’ standard for health facilities when it comes to maintaining a high level of patient care and safety. The JCI Accreditation process is designed to create a culture of safety and quality within primary care centres and provides assurance that the standards, training, and processes used to survey the performance of healthcare organisations meet the highest international benchmark.

The JCI Accreditation Survey at the Pengkalan Batu Health Centre was conducted from February 20 to 25, 2017. Assessments are on standards based from the JCI Accreditation Standards for Primary Care Centres.

These standards are the global standards that each healthcare organisation must comply with regardless of the country and are focused towards patients and continuous improvement, adaptable to local culture and legal framework. The Pengkalan Batu Health Centre has complied with the JCI standards set and has implemented their plan, policies and procedures to ensure continuous, systematic and organisation-wide improvement in the services provided.

The Pengkalan Batu Health Centre has also developed action plans to further improve their delivery of care and services through collection, aggregation, analysis and monitoring of data and statistics.

With the accreditation, it is hoped that the Pengkalan Batu Health Centre will be set as a benchmark for other health centres and hospitals in the country to meet international standards in healthcare services.