PBYLKPT and LLS hold dialogue session

A DIALOGUE between the ‘Pihak Berkuasa Yang Layak Kawalan Pemecahan dan Penyatuan Tanah’ (PBYLKPT) and the Licensed Land Surveyors (LLS) was held on January 21 at the Indera Pahlawan Hall, Training Centre of the Ministry of Development.

The guest of honour for the session was Haji Muhammad Lutfi bin Abdullah, Permanent Secretary (Administration and Finance) at the Ministry of Development.

PBYLKPT is the authority responsible for processing the application of land fragmentation and consolidation in the country. PBYLKPT is chaired by the Commisioner of Town and Country Planning and its members consist of the land commissioner, the surveyor general, the director of electrical services, chairman of the municipal board, director of roads and director of drainage and sewerage, Public Works Department (JKR).

A total of 13 companies have been registered under the Licensed Land Surveyors’ Board’s as the agency appointed for submitting applications to PBYLKPT for permission of land consolidation and fragmentation.

Haji Muhammad Lutfi highlighted in his speech that efficient “process control fragmentation and consolidation of land is an important milestone in bringing a positive impact on urban and rural areas and to ensure safety, comfort and harmony, and can establish the layout of the land and a sustainable environment. For example setting the width of the road routes and a line of certain buildings or the minimum area of plots of land fragmentation based on the special conditions of the soil and can establish a more orderly layout and environment”.

The dialogue was an annual programme by the Department of Town and Country Planning as Chairman of PBYLKPT in providing opportunities, especially to applicant (LLS) to interact with relevant government agencies to discuss issues encountered during the processing of applications for fragmentation/consolidation of the land.

It is an avenue for the Licensed Land Surveyors to pose questions during the Q&A session, and provide opportunity for members of the authority to share information while increasing the quality of services and proposed layout of the land.

The aim of a dialogue was to allow the discussion of issues regarding the process for obtaining fragmentation/consolidation of the land and the parameters of the design or technical requirements.

Also present at the dialogue session were Shahrom bin Haji Suhaimi, Town and Commissioner of Country Planning as Chairman of the PBYLKPT, heads of departments and senior officials of the Ministry of Development and its departments as well as Licensed Land Surveyors.