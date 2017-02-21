PBCTA holds patriotic march around BSB

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

FORTY-TWO participants of the 12th Belia Cinta Tanah Air Programme (PBCTA) participated in a march along the streets of the capital last Sunday, which began at the Lapau of the Adat Istiadat Negara Department.

The march was intended to instil a sense of patriotism among the young participants, aged 18-30, and also to support the Bandarku Ceria initiative which is held at Bandar Seri Begawan on Sundays.

PBCTA is a programme jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Among its many activities are community services, the hoisting of the National Day flag, participating in National Day thanksgiving ceremony, the parade for the National Day celebrations and the PBCTA appreciation ceremony.

A total of 25 male and 17 female participants from all four districts are currently participating in the programme.