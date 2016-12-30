With pay, bonus out, long queues at border

| Achong Tanjong |

IN VIEW of the favourable BND to RM exchange rate, Bruneians have been setting their sights on Kota Kinabalu or Miri for a quick getaway.

Since most Bruneians had just received their bonuses and it’s still the school holidays, it was no surprise that there was a long queue of vehicles making their way to either Kuala Lurah or Sungai Tujoh.

Most Bruneian parents are also taking the opportunity to shop for their children’s school items.

A long queue of cars was reported last Wednesday going towards Limbang, where the queue was reported until the Kuala Lurah Shell Station.

The queues at the border started as early as 5.30am.

According to Bruneians who made their way to the border, it can take between one to two hours to reach the immigration posts.