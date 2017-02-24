Patriotic spirit fills capital

|Â Â Â Â Â Abdul Hakiim YakofÂ Â Â Â Â |

THE march-past for the 33rdÂ Brunei Darussalam National Day celebrations at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien yesterday depicted the patriotic spirit of the participants in all its splendour.

The day began with black clouds forming on the horizon, accompanied by a slight drizzle and an eventual downpour, yet it did little to dampen the spirits of participants.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof lauded the display of patriotism during the celebration.

In an interview, the minister said that if it wasnâ€™t for the weather, the performers would have done much better. But it was still a good achievement as they performed well before His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Saâ€™adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

“History was made today as despite the rainy weather, the performers did well and members of the public came out in large numbers to join the celebration. This is a great achievement. This proves that the training the performers went through finally paid off,” said the minister.