Patients recall staff efficiency in hospital evacuation

| Ishan Ibrahim |

FOR many of the patients who were safely evacuated from the Women and Children’s Centre at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital in the early hours of March 26, due to smoke from a faulty vacuum pu-mp system, it was an experience that they would never forget.

Some of the patients recently spoke to the Bulletin on the condition of anonymity, describing the incident “as a lesson in compassion and the true spirit of human nature”.

One woman, who prefers to be known as ‘Patient A’, was among the first to leave the ninth floor of the Women and Children’s Centre, at around 4.30am.

“The fire alarm went off at 4.25am,” she recalled. “It did seem strange for the few of us who were awakened by the alarm, because there was no indication of anything out of the ordinary – there was no smoke or fire that anyone could make out at first.”

Minutes later, her husband encountered a nurse, who told them to vacate the building right away.

Cradling her sleeping newborn, Patient A slowly went down a flight of stairs, when it suddenly dawned on her that no other patients from her room were aware yet of the unfolding situation.

They had been instructed by a security guard not to take the lift, in the possibility of the power being disabled during a fire event.

As she and her husband began the descent down the staircase, they were met by several patients from the seventh and eighth floors.

“They were in a state of confusion,” she said. “They didn’t have their husbands, family members or nurses with them at the time, and had to carry their babies and belongings all by themselves.”

She helped to hold the doors open for them, and they all went down the stairs cautiously, particularly those who had undergone surgical births.

On the third floor, she said, more mothers with infants and children joined them. Some were in tears, obviously in great distress.

Finally, they reached the play area on the ground floor, where nurses could be seen tending to patients, especially those in need of oxygen therapy.

The nurses also helped some mothers to manage their infants, while the rest were arranged into groups according to their respective wards.

Commenting on the viral WhatsApp story about nurses focused only on rescuing their belongings and moving their vehicles, Patient A said, “What we clearly saw was that the nurses were assisting the patients with their oxygen ventilators, and moving them to emergency wards.”

She also saw security personnel helping to move patients, many of whom were vaguely aware of the situation and their surroundings.

“The nurses and staff did an exemplary job of helping the patients in any way possible, even physically helping them and their babies to quieter and calmer settings,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, was also present to offer reassurance to the patients.

Another woman, known as ‘Patient B’, also said that the maternity nurses were very helpful and attentive towards their charges.

“The situation was calmer than expected, and there was clearly no evidence for the viral story about nurses moving their cars,” she told the Bulletin.

“The nurses were more foc-used on helping us to emergency wards and safer rooms and also helping others for further treatment,” she added.

“There was no sense of panic, as the nurses did a professional job of grouping the patients according to their wards.”

Patient B also praised the security personnel’s competence in handling the situation. “I did not smell any signs of smoke as I was helped down the stairs,” she said.

She concluded by saying that the nurses, staff members and security team of RIPAS Hospital displayed efficiency and concern for the patients’ safety and health during the evacuation process.