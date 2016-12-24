Passing out parade of 157th RBAF recruits

| Azaraimy HH |

A TOTAL of 152 male recruits of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) 157th intake concluded their Basic Military Training (BMT) yesterday with a Passing Out Parade at the Training Institute of the RBAF. The guest of honour at the parade was the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Shaikh Haji Fadilah bin Shaikh Haji Ahmad.

During the ceremony, the guest of honour inspected the parade and delivered a speech. In his speech, Shaikh Haji Fadilah lauded the RBAF’s involvement in defence diplomacy efforts such as the deployments as part of UNIFIL and IMT.

He also emphasised the significant contributions of the RBAF in regional and international exercises under various platforms including the ADMM and the ADMM-Plus. The successful recruits, he further emphasised, would be the bearers of those responsibilities in promoting and achieving peace and stability of the country, the region and globally.

He reminded those at the parade of the titah by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam during the RBAF’s 55th anniversary celebration on May 31 in which His Majesty emphasised that such cooperation is a sign of the country’s commitment and capability towards strengthening the country’s position in the midst of a dynamic security landscape.

The guest of honour also presented awards to an instructor and recruits who performed and achieved excellence during the course of the training. The recipients were 17589 Corporal Abdul Razak bin Simpul for Best Male Instructor; 51669 Recruit Md Raihan bin Haji Seruji for Best Overall Recruit; 51746 Recruit Awangku Noraman bin Pengiran Haji Tajudin for Best in Small Arms Training; 51697 Recruit Abdul Aziz bin Haji Puteh for Best in Physical Training; and 51714 Recruit Md Faizal bin Nurdin for Best Military Skills.

Present at the ceremony were the Acting Commander of the RBAF, First Admiral Pengiran Dato Seri Pahlawan Norazmi bin Pengiran Haji Muhammad, service commanders, commandants, directors, senior officers, officers, and other ranks of the RBAF. Parents, family members and relatives of the recruits also witnessed the event.

He also urged the new military personnel to be aware of current development and to maintain a high level of professionalism through long-term systematic and progressive training.

He also highligthed the nation’s contributions and involvements in international humanitarian and peacekeeping missions such as in Aceh, Nepal, the Philippines and Lebanon. He said only selected personnel will be sent for the mission.

He hoped the new military personnel will continue to equip themselves with latest knowledge and skill to face the ‘contemporary operating environment’.