Part-time jobs, cybersecurity discussed

| Rokiah Mahmud |

THERE are 24 part-time jobs being advertised at the Brunei Job Centre, but this number needs to increase so that youths and students can have the opportunity to utilise these part-time jobs to seek working experience and earn extra income after they’ve completed their studies.

This matter was raised by YB Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari at yesterday’s Legislative Council meeting.

In answering the issue, YB Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office commended the suggestion of offering more part-time jobs to be advertised at the Brunei Job Centre.

However, the minister explained that the main focus at the moment is to provide employment through the I-RDY (i-Ready) programme.

During the morning session of the meeting yesterday, YB Iswandy bin Ahmad raised concern over the issue of cyber-security – how will the country tackle the matter not only on a national level but also on the grassroots level, which includes villages and mukims.

Production and distribution of child pornography and child exploitation conspiracy, banking and financial fraud, intellectual property violation, and website hacking are among the many cyber-threats that have resulted in negative factors affecting the community and economy especially in this digital era.

Those who are non-IT literate are vulnerable to become easy victims for such cyber-threats.

In answering the raised issue, the Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office explained that the e-Government National Centre (eGNC) has taken the role in tackling the matter.

The government through its IT Protective Security Services (ITPSS) has also outlined cybersecurity under the IT and Broadcasting Act.

eGNC, ITPSS as well as the Brunei Computer Emergency Response Team (BruCERT) continuously carry out public alerts on cyber-threat risks that are mostly focused on threatening students and children.

In 2016, a series of talks have been carried out at around 20 schools and colleges in the country with roadshows held in shopping malls, for the public to enhance their awareness on cybersecurity.

ITPSS and BruCERT are constantly carrying out their cybersecurity campaigns through various platforms such as radio, television, newspapers, billboards and social media.

ITPSS and BruCERT also have their specific websites that can be accessed through www.secureverifiedconnect.info.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat explained that in tackling cyber security, two aspects are needed to be look upon – content and technology.

The minister explained that in the aspect of content, a mechanism has been formulated under the Broadcasting Act whereby the Permanent Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Communications are monitoring every aspect of ICT broadcasting for ensuring that the contents are in accordance with the country’s culture and regulations.