Part of Seria By-Pass Highway temporarily closed

| Azlan Othman |

THE Public Works Department (PWD) through the Ministry of Development has informed the public that part of the Seria By-Pass Highway that leads to Bandar Seri Begawan will be closed wholly on a temporary basis to make way for upgrading works starting from the intersection at Mumong up to KM12 in Kuala Belait, near the DST tower.

Road users heading to Bandar Seri Begawan will be diverted to new Seria By-Pass Highway. The highway closure will begin starting today for six months.

Road users heading to Kuala Belait are reminded that the new Seria By-Pass Highway will become one lane road throughout the diversion and new traffic lights at the junction in Mumong will start operating.

As a result of the closure of roads, road users who will be using the road are advised to be careful and obey the road signs and instructions provided to avoid the unwanted things from happening.

For more information, the public can contact the department through Darussalam Line 123; Facebook: Jabatan Kerja Raya, Brunei Darussalam; or E-mail: pro@pwd.gov.bn.