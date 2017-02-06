Parents attend YSHHB School briefing on PSR examinations

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

YAYASAN Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (YSHHB) School recently hosted a briefing on the 2017 Primary School Assessment (PSR) examinations, attended by over 200 parents/guardians of Year 6 students.

Held at the school’s lecture theatre, the briefing was led by Senior Academic Teacher Noraniza binti Haji Abdul Rahman. Also present were YSHHB School Chief Executive Officer Noorhaizamdin bin Haji Mohd Mosbi, Year 6 teachers and the heads of departments.

Noraniza noted that 153 students will be sitting for the PSR examinations, with the 2017 target achievement set at a 100 per cent pass rate, with 50 per cent acquiring five ‘A’s.

The briefing aimed to share with parents/guardians the target achievement set for each subject, and to allow students, teachers and parents to work together towards improving students’ performance.