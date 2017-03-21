For some, parabola services to cease September next year

| Azlan Othman |

THE use of TVRO (satellite dish) will be fully stopped effective September 1, 2018 for the public, but approval will be given to establishments such as hotels, embassies as well as medical and higher institutions.

Minister of Communications YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat yesterday said this at the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting in response to a query raised by YB Naim bin Haji Kamis on parabola service.

The minister said the TVRO regulations had been highlighted by the Ministry of Communications in a press statement issued in August 2013.

Users were required to pay a $240 annual licence fee, which was a reduction from the earlier $306 annual licence fee.