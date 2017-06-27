Pan Borneo Limbang-Lawas project to start year-end

KUCHING (Bernama) – Phase Two of the Pan Borneo Highway involving the Limbang-Lawas stretch is expected to begin at the end of this year. Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the paper on the proposal had been handed over to the government’s highest-level technical committee. He said the proposal also gave a choice whether to do the alignment through Brunei or an alternative route. “The paper also provided a number of choices; we hope to get the decision in October and finally we will hand it to our Project Delivery Partner to appoint a contractor for construction of the second alignment from Limbang to Lawas,” he told reporters at his Aidilfitri open house on Tuesday. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
