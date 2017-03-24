Pakistan hosts dinner to mark National Day

| Fizah HAB |

THE High Commission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Brunei Darussalam hosted a dinner reception last night in conjunction with the 77th Pakistan Day celebrations, at the Indera Samudra Grand Hall, The Empire Hotel & Country Club.

Present as the guest of honour was Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, the Minister of Health, who was accompanied by his spouse. Also attending the reception were members of the Diplomatic Corps as well as invited guests.

The event began with the national anthems of Brunei Darussalam and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, followed by a recitation of Al-Quran verses. The audience then viewed a documentary on Pakistan before the welcoming address by Major General (Rtd) Tariq Rashid Khan, the Pakistan High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam.

“We have signed a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements with Brunei and we have a number of bilateral forums including the Joint Economic Commission, Joint Defence Working Committee, Brunei-Pakistan Investment Agency and other bilateral exchange programmes. His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam is the Honorary Colonel of the regiment of our elite Special Services Group (SSG). Last year, our SSG was declared as the best special force in the world, ahead of units such as US Navy SEALs and the British Special Air Service Group,” the high commissioner said.

A cake-cutting ceremony ensued before the event concluded with the presentation of gifts by the high commissioner to the Minister of Health.