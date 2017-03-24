Pakistan celebrates 77th National Day

| Wani Roslan |

IN MARKING the 77th anniversary of Pakistan Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held yesterday at the Chancery of the Pakistan High Commission in Brunei Darussalam at Jalan Utama Berakas.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistani nationals who are working and residing in the country.

The Pakistan High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, Major General (Rtd) Tariq Rashid Khan led the flag hoisting, which was followed by a recitation of special prayers to bless the occasion.

The Pakistan High Commissioner read out a message from the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which highlighted Pakistan’s journey to become a Muslim state.

The high commissioner also read a message from the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which touched on the achievement and challenges as well as Pakistan’s economy that is on the rise and poised to become a regional economic power.