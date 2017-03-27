OzSports festival entertains families

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

MORE than 200 children enjoyed a day of sports and fun at the OzSports Festival yesterday, which also coincided with the weekly Bandarku Ceria event in the capital.

The sports festival was organised by the Australian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam, in collaboration with Sports Camp Australia (SCA) and several local partners, as part of the initiative towards encouraging young children to get more active.

The event began with a warm-up session led by instructors from Fitness Zone, after which the children were placed into groups and urged to try out different sporting activities.

The young participants were seen alternating between various sporting events which included netball, tennis, hockey, dodgeball, rugby and mountain biking at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien.

The Australian Charge d’Affaires, Carol Allnutt said, “The high commission would like to thank the amazing local sporting associations and businesses who worked with us to make this event possible. It has been wonderful to see them sharing their enthusiasm and passion for sports with the children today.

“We hope the kids had a great time in finding the sports that they love, and will continue to play well in the future.”

Meanwhile, parents registered their children for the upcoming Sports Camp Australia holiday camps.

Mark Whilton, the CEO of Sports Camp Australia, said, “We at SCA are true believers that a love of sports and an active lifestyle, starts from a young age. Through our Phizz Kids Programme, we aim to help kids of all ages and skill levels find sporting activities that they enjoy. Our summer camp programme seeks to refine and deepen young people’s skills up to an elite level. We are pleased to be supporting the Phizz Kidz-inspired OzSports Festival today, and to be bringing our first SCA Nike Sports Camps to Brunei this week.”