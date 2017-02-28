Owners, developers advised to apply for strata titles

| James Kon |

LOCAL developers or property owners are advised to apply and register for strata titles to allow buyers to have ownership of units within buildings in hopes of spurring investments in the property market of the country.

The benefits of the application of strata titles were highlighted during a briefing on the advantages of implementing the Strata Act held at the Ministry of Development’s Betabur Hall yesterday.

Present as guest of honour was Haji Muhammad Lutfi bin Abdullah, Permanent Secretary (Administration and Finance) at the Ministry of Development. Also in attendance were Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Acting Permanent Secretary (Technical and Professional) at the Ministry of Development as well as officials from various government agencies.

The Strata Act chapter 189 was introduced in His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s titah in 1999 and has been fully implemented since July 1, 2009.

Saharana binti Haji Ahmad, Head of Registration Division of Land Department said, “The strata title is the proof of ownership issued for each unit of a building.”

Besides attracting overseas investment in the property market, she said, “the benefits of strata titles include ensuring the proper maintence of a building’s surroundings and making sure the use of land is optimised in line with the vision of the Land Department as well as to monitor the development of the property market in Brunei Darussalam.”

She also highlighted that Brunei citizens, permanent residents and foreigners are allowed to purchase strata title property based on the consideration of relevant authorities that approve applications for strata title ownership.

The strata title must cover the whole lot and not just part of the lot while the lease cannot exceed 99 years and cannot be longer than the residue of the lease of the original title.

All strata units on the same lot must be leased for the same term of years and must expire at the same time.

Hifney bin Haji Abdul Rahman, a surveyor, touched on the process of subdividing a building into strata titles.

Meanwhile, the talk on transfer of ownership to Strata titles was delivered by Amal Hayati binti Haji Junaidi, a Land Officer, while Eddy Nor Ezwan bin Haji Mohammad touched on the role of the Strata Corporation.

The Strata Act is part of the laws under chapter 40 of the land code whereby it allows owners to subdivide the building lots that have more than two main units, either vertically or horizontally, to be given strata title rights individually.

The move to introduce the act aimed to provide open opportunity and encourage investment in the property market that is expected to contribute towards the development of the economy of the nation through the growth of the development industry through overseas and domestic investment. In addition, it provides a guarantee of rights to the land and strata title owner.

Following the enforcement of the Strata Act in 2009, the Land Department has organised a number of roadshows in all four districts. The roadshows aimed to provide a better understanding and information on the Strata Act chapter 189 to attract interest of the land owners and developers.

Despite organising roadshows, the number of applications to subdivide buildings to issue strata title grants are still not encouraging.