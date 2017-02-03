One killed, one hurt in accident

The Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) has reminded road users to drive cautiously, especially during the rainy season following a fatal accident that involved two cars Thursday morning at a U-turn junction on the Tanah Jambu highway.
A local man, aged 44, succumbed to the injuries he sustained when the vehicle he was driving flipped over to its side due to the impact of the accident.
Another local man, aged 54, who was driving the other vehicle, was also injured and received treatment at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital.
