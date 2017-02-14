‘One Business Voice’ important for a unified business community

| Azlan Othman |

A JOINT consultation of chambers and business association on ‘One Business Voice’ for Brunei Darussalam held yesterday at the Design and Technology Building in Anggerek Desa, saw the attendance of Soon Loo, Chief Executive Officer of DARe (Darussalam Enterprise) and Dr Haji Kamaruddin bin Dato Seri Paduka Haji Talib, President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brunei Darussalam (NCCIBD).

According to Soon Loo, what’s important is to explore how Brunei Darussalam’s business community, as a whole, could work towards having a single business voice, especially when meeting foreign delegates.

“Businesses are coming to Asean aggressively from China, South Korea, Japan and the United States,” he said, noting that Asean was the next big thing.

“It may not be easy, but we can find a harmonious ground,” he continued, adding that there are in the midst of formalising a way of finding one business voice. “We need to form a core team, before the fasting month this year.”

Yesterday’s session was attended by members of Asean Business Advisory Council (ABAC), business chambers, cooperatives, BIMP-EAGA Business Council, Brunei Association of Banks and business councils.

Meanwhile, a business representative lamented that the nation’s business community tends to be fragmented.

“This is not unique to Brunei, but also happens in other countries. As a whole, we are not working together. It’s a challenge to connect Brunei to the world. We are ethnically driven, Malay, Chinese, India, Pakistanis business associations, just to name a few,” added the business representative, who proposed for the establishment of the Brunei Business Federation.

Lisa Ibrahim, meanwhile, suggested that the Brunei Young Entrepreneurs could be under this proposed Brunei Business Federation.

A PUJA representative stressed the importance of being clear of what this proposed Brunei Business Federation would be and how we approach towards re-engineering it.

“We need to start on the right footing if we want to bring about good results,” added the PUJA representative.

Tan Kah Hock, Brunei-China Friendship Association’s Deputy President, highlighted the need to work on the framework and that the ‘One Business Voice’ should be open to other business communities.

A representative from the Banking Association of Brunei Darussalam also expressed support of the ‘One Business Voice’, which is in line with the National Vision 2035.