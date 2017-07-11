OKP members celebrate Hari Raya

| Faridah Haji Ibrahim |

THE National Association for the Hearing-Impaired (OKP) recently held a Hari Raya get-together for its members and their families at the Youth Cafe at the Youth Centre in the capital.

Some 80 members of the association and their family members from all four districts were at the event. The President of OKP Muhammad Nur Az’wan bin Haji Aziz, former president Haji Abdul Hakim bin Haji Mohd Yassin and former vice president Hajah Ja’aranah binti Haji Talip were present at the event.

The event had an open house concept and featured lucky draw with prizes contributed by members and generous individuals. It was the sixth get-together held by the association.