Oil output set to outpace demand in 2018

PARIS (AFP) – Global oil output will outstrip demand next year, primarily as US producers rack up production, which will hamper exporters’ efforts to prop up prices, the IEA said on Wednesday. A day after OPEC complained that increased output in the US was slowing efforts to rebalance supply and demand in the oil market, the International Energy Agency (IEA) also suggested that the dynamism of US producers could prove a headache for exporters. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
Bruneians lose money as forex firm gets pounded
BRUNEIANS continue to lose money in forex trading schemes even after repeated warnings from authorities against associating with such speculative operations.