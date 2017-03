UNIVERSITI Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) yesterday organised a clean-up of its Surau with the help of personnel from both the Fire and Rescue Department as well as the Water Services Department.

UNISSA Rector Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal also lent a helping hand in the spruce up of the area.

Located near the students’ accommodation, the surau is able to accommodate 200 worshippers. A new surau is currently under construction, and will be able to accommodate 400 worshippers once completed.