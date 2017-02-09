Officials on better footing after Strata Title Implementation roadshow

| Danial Norjidi |

THE Land Department under the Ministry of Development yesterday hosted an internal roadshow on Strata Title Implementation.

Held at the Ministry of Development, the event saw the Land Commissioner Datin Hajah Zainon binti Abang Haji Omarzuki in attendance as the guest of honour, while other attendees included officers and staff of the department.

The roadshow further strengthened knowledge and updated the staff – especially the new one – regarding Strata titles, the Land Code (Strata) Chapter 189, its advantages and its internal procedures between the department’s units.

Speakers at the event included Saharana binti Haji Ahmad, Hajah Maslina binti Haji Abu Bakar, Bilkis Sa’ar binti Haji Kabri, Heromme bin Hamid, Amal Hayati binti Haji Junaidi, Hajibah binti Haji Abdullah, Eddy Nor Ezwan bin Haji Mohamad.

According to a press release from the Land Department, “Although the Land Code (Strata) Chapter 189 has come into force since July 1, 2009, applications for strata titles are not yet as enthusiastic as the neighbouring countries.

“This is most likely because the public is not yet informed clearly regarding what it is, the advantages and how they can go about obtaining it.

“One way to overcome this is to further enlighten the Land Department staff through this roadshow, enabling them to be more capable and informative when processing strata applications and addressing public enquiries.”

The press release added that as of now, two land lots have successfully been registered, consisting 12 units and 30 units within each lot.

“This internal roadshow and a series of roadshows following it in the near future, aimed towards external stakeholders such as private land lot owners, developers, estate agents, estate values and so on, it is hoped that the application rate will be more favourable as time progresses,” the press release added.

Yesterday’s proceedings also saw the launch of the Land Department Valuation Unit’s book made for internal use, which is titled, ‘Valuation Standards and Practice Guide.’