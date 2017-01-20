Officer Cadets recount physical, mental challenges of training at OCS

THE 15th intake of the Officer Cadet School (OCS), who underwent 52 weeks of extensive military training to become officers in the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF), shared their successes yesterday on the sidelines of the OCS Sovereign’s Parade ceremony held at Defence Academy RBAF in Kampong Tanah Jambu.

In an interview, 21775 Officer Cadet Raihana Samraa @ Lily binti Haji Abdul Rahman, who received the prestigious Sword of Honour Award, said that the training had shaped her from someone who knew very little of the military into a more well-informed individual.

“It has made me into a more disciplined person with an acute awareness of time, because time can be our enemy during conflicts – but overall the changes have been positive,” she said.

“Each training session had its own challenge, but the most personally challenging was the second strike exercise, where we were tested both mentally and physically by digging a trench at Pasir Puteh, Tutong. Alhamdulillah, we received some help from the more experienced support group accompanying us during the session.

“I stayed resolute by receiving plenty of support from my family, even though I was initially advised to take up a career in teaching. I asked for my family’s approval to be part of this field, and their backing has been the motivation for me to keep going and overcome the challenges of training.”

The recipient of the Best Academic Award, 21771 Officer Cadet Wan Nurul Naszeerah binti Mohd Zainal Abidin Ariff, told the Bulletin that the first few months at the Officer Cadet School were the most challenging for her, since the adjustment from an ordinary civilian to officer cadet demands basic physical and mental changes in a person.

“The biggest challenge for me was to maintain the standards and to motivate others, despite feeling tired,” she said. “In the event that the country requires your service, you should be able to carry out the responsibility of leading the men in your unit. The insignia that we wear today symbolise our duties, aside from rank, and the OCS has prepared me to carry out these duties.

“Once I entered the military, I finally understood out why the leadership of the RBAF are so different: they have qualities which are not present in civilian leadership, and these are the characteristics that I look up to and hope to emulate some day.”

Meanwhile, the Best Military Skills Award was granted to 51653 Officer Cadet Haji Asri bin Haji Awang Anuar, who will be commissioned as Officer in Training to the KDB Afiat, Royal Brunei Navy.

He told the Bulletin that the 52-week training had enabled him to improve both physically and mentally, in addition to acquiring more skills and discipline.

“I gave my best to always stay motivated, even under intense pressure,” he said. “I always reminded myself to work in a team, since teamwork is very important.

“The most challenging part of the training was the 2nd Leadership Exercise in the first phase of the OCS. It was the first time that I had felt such mental and physical strain, but with the cooperation of my peers and coaching from my instructors, I was able to overcome the challenges.”

He said that he didn’t expect to receive an award for military skills, but put plenty of efforts into every training session, especially in shooting and first aid, as these skills require the application of correct techniques.

The recipient of the Best in Physical Training Award, 51659 Officer Cadet (U) Muhd Rusyduddin bin Haji Awang Bungsu, said that his most memorable moment was the midnight walk from Tungku Beach back to the OCS, where they faced many obstacles.

“I overcame the challenges by motivating myself and my comrades, as teamwork is very important,” he said.