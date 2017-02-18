Nurturing tomorrow’s engineers in Universiti Teknologi Brunei

ENGINEERS manipulate the forces of nature to advance humanity by building products and services. Professor Dr Eric Dimla, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB) elaborates that most branches of engineering focus on designing or devising a device, component, subsystem or system such as a bridge, a skyscraper, airplane, pump, engine, microcontroller, prosthetic limb and air conditioner.

Successful engineering designs improve the quality of life while working within technical, economic, business, societal as well as ethical constraints.

The Engineering profession is a total embodiment of the knowledge of mathematics and natural sciences, gained by study, experience and practice and applied with judgment to develop ways to use economically the materials and forces of nature for the benefit of mankind.

Professor Dr Dimla observed that “Knowledge-based economy is increasingly driven by constant innovation, and the foundation of innovation lies in a dynamic, motivated, and well-educated workforce equipped with Science, Technology, Environment, Math-ematics (STEM) skills.

“However, the nature of our workforce and the needs of our industries have changed over time. Today, an understanding of scientific and mathematical principles, a working knowledge of computer hardware and software, and the problem-solving skills developed by courses in STEM are necessary for most jobs. Therefore, STEM education is an enormous and pressing need,” he added. Professor Dr Stephen Tyson, Chair Professor for Petroleum Engineering in UTB also shared his insights on career as an engineer, specifically Petroleum Engineers.

“As a petroleum engineer, I’ve worked in all five continents from Alaska to the Sahara on many challenging projects and every time I pull into a fuel station I know how hard it is to find and extract the petroleum. Most people never give any thought to this. There are guys drilling for oil in minus 40 degrees and others looking for oil in the middle of the desert. The engineering challenges are incredible. Could you drill a hole 8km long to a maximum depth of 2km and then go horizontal and hit a target that’s 30m across?” said Professor Dr Tyson, sharing his experience.