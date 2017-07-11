An-Nur Team wins Dikir competition in Tutong

| Azaraimy HH |

THE Village Consultative Council of Kg Penanjong together with the Takmir Committee of Kg Penanjong Mosque and Women Bureau of Kg Penanjong Mosque and the Muslimah Guidance Class of Penanjong Mosque held a Dikir Syarafil Annam competition on Sunday.

The An-Nur Team from the Kg Penanjong Mosque won first place. Meanwhile, Safa An Team from the Hassanal Bolkiah Pekan Tutong Mosque came second followed by the Ar Rayyan Varisha Team from Kg Penanjong Mosque in third place.

The guest of honour who presented the prizes to the winners was the wife of the Tutong District Officer, Lunayati binti Tuah. The competition, which was participated by six teams, was held to encourage more people in the country, especially residents in the area to learn and hone their Dikir recitation.