Now, car-free Sundays in Kuala Belait too

| Daniel Lim |

THE main roads in Kuala Belait were closed for four hours yesterday morning, for the public to take part in cycling, fitness and business activities – an initiative of the Belait District Office in association with the Kuala Belait and Seria Municipal Department.

The car-free Sunday initiative, which is similar to the weekly ‘Bandarku Ceria’ programme in the capital, aims to re-route traffic away from the Kuala Belait town centre from 6am to 10am, and transform it into a vibrant space where people can walk, cycle, exercise and interact with friends and family.

Officiating at the launch of the ‘Kuala Belaitku Ceria’ programme yesterday were Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education; and Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Also present were Legislative Council (LegCo) members YB Haji Abdul Hamid bin Haji Mumin and YB Hanapi bin Mohd Siput; the Belait District Officer, Haji Haris bin Othman; permanent secretaries from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism; and the deputy permanent secretaries from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Home Affairs.

After the launching, both ministers took part in a cycling session on the traffic-free roads of Kuala Belait, together with other cycling enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, in the town centre, crowds were drawn to a mass aerobic workout and a ‘silat’ display, which were further enlivened with marching band performances from the Third Battalion of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) and the Royal Gurkha Rifles.

There were also stalls set up by mukim and village vendors, as well as a science and robotics exhibition by the Oil and Gas Discovery Centre (OGDC).

Later, both ministers toured the exhibitions and booths, to extend their support for the local vendors and private agencies participating in the programme.

The organisers behind the ‘Kuala Belaitku Ceria’ initiative are planning to stage more activities in the coming weeks, in the hope that it will help reduce carbon emissions, while helping to promote local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and enriching the Sunday atmosphere in the Belait District.