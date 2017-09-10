Norway wrestles with EU ties, national values before vote

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) – Norway’s upcoming election has sparked a wide-ranging debate about national values, leaving voters wrestling with how close the Nordic country should be to the European Union and what its responsibilities are toward migrants and asylum-seekers.

While Britain looks to Norway for inspiration in its divorce from the EU, some in Oslo see the UK as a model for severing ties to the 28-nation bloc altogether. This populist position is gaining traction as Norway’s left-wing Labor party and the right-wing Conservatives look to forge ties with smaller partners to gain a thin majority in parliament.

In this wealthy nation of 5.3 million, both main parties are losing support, casting in doubt the direction of the dominant oil and gas business and creating a fight about Norwegian values. All seats in the 169-member Parliament are up for grabs in tomorrow’s vote.

The country is now ruled by Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s Conservatives in coalition with the populist Progress Party, propped up by votes from the Christian Democrats and the Liberals. The main opposition comes from Labor, the biggest party in Parliament, but it needs support from at least two smaller parties to get a majority.

Surfing a populist wave, Norway’s rural Centre Party has promised to condition its coalition support for Labor with demands for a public inquiry into the country’s EU relationship.

Norway isn’t in the EU, but it has access to its single market of half a billion people.