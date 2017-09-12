Nine Bruneian peacekeepers to depart for Mindanao

| James Kon |

NINE uniformed personnel from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) and the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) have been deployed to Mindanao in the southern Philippines, to join the 14th contingent of the International Monitoring Team (IMT-14), in protecting the ceasefire between the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

A send-off ceremony was held at the Bolkiah Garrison Gymnasium, where the Commander of the RBAF, Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, presented the national flag to Lieutenant Colonel (U) Radhuan bin Haji Abdul Hamid, the Head of the Brunei IMT-14 contingent.

Lieutenant Colonel (U) Radhuan told the Bulletin, “Both the team and I are proud to be representing Brunei Darussalam as the 14th contingent of the International Monitoring Team at Mindanao in the Republic of the Philippines.

“As a team, we will work together to complete our mission as the International Monitoring Team to monitor and observe the ceasefire.”

One of the main challenges, added the 40-year-old commissioned officer in the Royal Brunei Air Force, “is leaving our families behind, but the main challenge when we reach Mindanao is to ensure our security and safety, which is the utmost priority”.

Meanwhile, the sole RBPF personnel on the team, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohamad Mezudy Afril bin Mohd Mazlan, said, “It’s an honour to be chosen to represent Brunei Darussalam in the International Monitoring Team. As a representative of the country and the RBPF, I will face the challenges ahead by applying my skills and experience as a police officer.

“I also hope to gain exposure and learn new experiences during the mission. I hope that I can return as a much better police officer.”

He admitted to feeling torn at being away from his family for a year, but said, “This is part of the sacrifice for our country, and also for our respective organisations.”

A religious ceremony was held at the Surau Ad-Difa’, Bolkiah Garrison, which began with a recitation of verses from Al-Quran, followed by mass Zohor prayer and a Doa Selamat led by Imam Shuib bin Abdullah.

Brunei Darussalam has been a member of the IMT since 2004.