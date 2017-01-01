Nimble fingers do Vietnamese village proud

| Bui Quynh Hoa |

HANOI (Viet Nam News/ANN) – Wherever you go in Van Lam Village, there is one constant that you quickly become aware of – nimble fingers.

And these nimble fingers in the village in the northern province of Ninh Binh produce, or are capable of producing, sophisticated works of art, if not artistic masterpieces, using needles and colourful threads.

It is said that the embroidery trade took root in this village more than 700 years ago, during the reign of the Tran Dynasty (1225-1400). At the gate of the village stands an ancient temple dedicated to the founder of the local embroidery craft.

The story is that Tran Thi Dung, wife of the Great Tutor Tran Thu Do, visited the village with other people of the Tran royal family and taught locals how to weave and embroider.

The first local products were clothes decorated with bird patterns and parallel sentences and robes for the royal family.

The temple also worships Dinh Ngoc Henh and Dinh Ngoc Xoan, who brought the lace craft to the village in the early 20th century.

It has been a Vietnamese tradition for long that temples are built and dedicated to those who founded villages or introduced a prosperous trade to the villagers.

While the temple marks eternal gratitude, keeping the craft alive has been a challenge.

Thankfully, Van Lam Village in Hoa Lu District’s Ninh Hai Commune, about 110km from Ha Noi to the south, has succeeded where others have not.

The villagers have kept their craft going, and their products have reached most parts of the country and crossed borders to enter foreign markets.

According to village chief Chu Van Du Van Lam has 1,300 households at present, most of whom are engaged in making embroidery and lace, the crafts handed down through generations. Men in the village also master the craft, he said.

“Van Lam has 10 officially recognised artisans in embroidery and lace, and five enterprises: Green Sun, Van Lam Tam Coc, Minh Trang Handmade, Thai Lien Handmade, and Minh Duc. They are widely known for high quality, handmade embroidery and lace-embroidery products,” said artisan Vu Thanh Luan, chief of Van Lam Embroidery Association.

“Their products have won high appreciation in European and northeast Asian markets for several decades, and the annual export turnover is between VND50 and 90 billion (about US$2.2-4 million)

In Van Lam, each house is a workshop run by family members. Every family has many kinds and sizes of embroidery frames. Some are big as a doublebed mat, others are as small as a hand. The skillful people keep embroidering a wide range of patterns and designs into diverse products including bed-spreads, curtains, pillow covers, table linens, napkins, handkerchiefs and garments. They also create embroidery paintings and photographs.

Recognising the need to preserve and develop the craft, village authorities have also taken necessary measures including training courses for local craftspeople, annual embroidery contests, promotion campaigns for traditional embroidery and lace products, and marketing new products.

“I learned the craft from my grandparents and parents when I was just six or seven years old,” said Luan, 62, who manages the Thai Lien Handmade Co Ltd.