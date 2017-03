| Hamidah Ismail |

THE Kampong Kapok Neighbourhood Watch co-mmittee together with the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) of the Muara Police Station conducted another neighbourhood patrol on foot last night.

Haji Marali bin Ahmad, Chairperson of the committee and Village Head of Kam-pong Kapok also joined the patrol.

The patrol aimed to deter any suspicious activities within the village.

The Kampong Kapok Neighbourhood Watch co-mmittee is committed to combating and reducing crime in the village.