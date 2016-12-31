NICB donates to SMARTER Edge Centre

THE National Insurance Company Berhad (NICB) recently donated a photocopier and boxes of A4-size papers to the Society for the Management of Autism Related issues in Training, Education and Resources (SMARTER) Brunei’s Early Development Growth and Enabling (Edge) Centre.

The General Manager of NICB, Klaus Tomalla, presented the items to the President of SMARTER Brunei Edge Centre, Malai Haji Abdullah bin Malai Haji Othman, in a ceremony which took place at Kampong Perpindahan Mata-Mata.

Malai Haji Abdullah also gave the NICB team a tour of the centre, and briefed the visitors on the education of children with autism.

The NICB plays an active role in providing assistance to those in need as a way of giving back to the community.