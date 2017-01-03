New year, new hopes

Once again it’s back to school for thousands of students in Brunei Darussalam who will be charting a fresh course with renewed hopes and resolutions.
After a month-long vacation, the new school year begins today in Brunei Darussalam.
Monday saw students and parents making last minute preparations and teachers gearing up for handling the registration process of pupils at the primary and secondary levels.
Talking to the Bulletin about her preparations for the new academic session, Norlina binti Ahmad, a primary teacher from the Jerudong branch of the Bakti Dewa School, said, “As a teacher, I have to be prepared in several aspects before the opening of new school term, including in planning and work schemes, just to ensure that all of my classes run smoothly,” she said. “I hope that my students will show a strong determination to be more focused on their studies.”
