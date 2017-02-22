New Wi-Fi denominations from TelBru offer diversity in prepaid service

TELEKOM Brunei Berhad (TelBru) recently launched two more affordable Wi-Fi denominations in the company’s range of prepaid cards, aiming to make surfing over the company’s infrastructure as seamless as possible.

The recently launched 3GB and 7GB options, priced at $10 and $15, also offer longer validity that last 14 and 28 days respectively.

They can be activated at any of TelBru’s Wi-Fi locations, over 90 nationwide, including the Brunei International Airport.

The cards are available at any of TelBru’s 10 branches in the four districts alongside authorised vendors, according to a press release issued by TelBru.

The prepaid cards are also available for digital purchase through the ‘My TelBru’ app.