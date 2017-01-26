New US admin’s focus is on bilateral trade: Envoy

US Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Craig Allen reiterated that the United States is a trading country and will continue to be so irrespective of the administration.
The US envoy was responding to the media on Wednesday on the sidelines of the opening of seventh Burger King outlet located at Kiulap commercial area when a question was raised on President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the negotiating process of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
“Our new president has said that he prefers to negotiate trade deals on a bilateral basis. Bilateral trade deals are the priority of the new president and we will follow his instructions,” he said.
