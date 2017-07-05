New police recruits advised to work hard, be disciplined

| James Kon |

RETIRED police personnel yesterday offered words of advice to the new police recruits, among them being to following superiors’ instructions and to remain disciplined and dedicated when carrying out tasks.

Sgt 1750 Pengiran Matzin bin Pengiran Daud, who served at the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) for 28 years since 1979, said he had held several positions in the force over the year, and has taken away many lessons.

“I faced many challenges during my service in the force,” he told the Bulletin during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration yesterday afternoon.

His most memorable time was working as a guard at the Istana Nurul Iman and Istana Nurul Izzah. His advice: Always follow instructions from your superiors and work hard.

Meanwhile, APO Sgt 5288 Hajah Kasumawati binti Buntar retired last year after 37 years of service. Hajah Kasumawati, who is also a part-time actress for Radio Television Brunei (RTB), joined the RBPF in 1979.

The most challenging yet memorable task to her was taking the crew of Jejak 993, a RTB television programme, out to film not only on land, but also at sea and in the forest.

The recipient of the Excellence Award for Female Police Personnel in 2014, Hajah Kasumawati advised, “Be disciplined, follow instructions and make use of your time at work to complete your tasks.”

Despite retiring in 2016, APO Sgt 5288 Hajah Kasumawati continues to serve the community after her service was extended as an Auxiliary Police Officer.

Commissioner of Police Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam and his spouse, Datin Hajah Kamariah binti Haji Abdul Hamid, who is the chairperson of the Welfare Body of Police’s Wives and Families (PEKERTI), attended as guests of honour.