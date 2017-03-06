New line-up for Kampong Kiudang Village Consultative Council

| Azaraimy HH |

THE award-winning village of Kampong Kiudang in Tutong District elected a new line-up of its village consultative council members for the 2017-2021 session yesterday.

The new faces seen in the line-up are expected to carry on the successes of the village, which received the Asean Community-Based Tourism Award earlier this year.

Present at the meeting held at the school hall of Kiudang Primary School was YB Haji Umarali bin Esung, a member of the Legislative Council who is also advisor to the Kampong Kiudang Village Consultative Council (MPK Kiudang).

The meeting commenced with a Doa recitation by Haji Saifulbahri bin Haji Umarali, MPK Kiudang Secretary, followed by the presentation of certificates of appreciation to the 2012-2016 consultative council members.

The meeting continued with a speech from Haji Mohd Saiful bin Abdullah Anja, Village Head of Kampong Kiudang, who highlighted that the election of new members must be strategic and must also consider bringing in educated, capable and skilled youths and individuals.

The Kampong Kiudang Village Consultative Council is also expected to hold a meeting for the election of its bureaus. More than 80 residents of Kampong Kiudang participated in yesterday’s meeting. Among those who attended were Haji Abdul Rahim bin Abdullah Yakin, the Penghulu of Mukim Kiudang and Abdul Kahar bin Haji Yahya, Acting Special Duties Officer at the Tutong District Office.