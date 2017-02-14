New Katok Arabic secondary school named

| Azlan Othman |

BY COMMAND of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) informed that His Majesty has consented for the new Katok Arabic Secondary School to be named Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Arabic Religious Secondary School.

The ministry said the school is a project under the 10th National Development Plan under the Ministry of Religious Affairs at the cost of nearly $47 million.

The building is built on an eight-hectare (20 acre) site and is capable of accommodating 1,800 female students and a teaching workforce and administrative staff comprising 150 individuals. It was first used on January 3 at the start of new school term and the students were originally from Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Girls Arabic Religious Secondary School, comprising Year 7 to Year 11 students totalling to 1,350 students.

The school uses the National Education System for the 21st Century that covers Arabic schooling with emphasis on 21st Century skills, religious knowledge and Arabic language.

In terms of curriculum implementation, it uses two core curriculums, namely the national curriculum for general subjects and Ma’had Buhuth al-Islamiah curriculum from Egypt for religious subjects and Arabic Language.

It is a seven-storey building and its rounded shape depicts unity in the Malay archipelago where all the school workforce is a big family.

At the centre, lies a five-star skylight. All formal education avenues occupy the rounded open foyer at the centre to be used as a gathering avenue, exhibition and to conduct various activities. It also became the heart of the school.

The Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) concept was embraced in the early days of its construction, from the concept design where all buildings are facing the prayer direction (Kiblat).

Islamic design elements such as the garden and fountain, Kubah (dome), arches and geometric patterns have been used comprehensively in the design.

The building is equipped with basic academic needs such as 72 classrooms that are able to accommodate 25 students per room, 12 science labs, five computer rooms, a library, an administration office, teachers rooms, and two lecture halls capable of accommodating 300 and 150 students respectively.

The new building is also equipped with ample parking space, a canteen that can cater to 700 students, a multi-purpose hall for 1,500 students, a surau for female students that can accommodate 1,000 students, a dining hall that can accommodate 900 to 1,000 students, a hostel for 500 students, two warden houses and various sports facilities dedicated badminton and netball.

The provision of infras-tructure, conducive facilities and a high quality schooling system are among the continuous efforts of the MoRA through the Islamic Studies Department in realising the National Vision 2035 to have educated, highly skillful and successful individuals.